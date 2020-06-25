UNESCO sent letter to Turkey about turning Hagia Sophia into Mosque

The change in the status of a cultural heritage site requires a series of requirements to be met

UNESCO is investigating the issue that has arisen following Erdogan’s announcement of the conversion of Hagia Sophia from a museum into an Islamic mosque, said Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, the Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO, in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta NEA.

The Chilean official said that UNESCO has sent a letter to the Turkish authorities at the beginning of June, but had not yet received a reply.

He stressed that the Convention on World Cultural Heritage stipulates that before any decision can be taken to change the status of a Cultural Heritage Monument, such as Hagia Sophia, a decision of the relevant UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee is required.