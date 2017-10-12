UNESCO: US to withdraw from UN’s cultural agency in December

The United States is withdrawing from UNESCO, the United Nation’s cultural and educational agency, effective 31 December, the US state separtment said in a statement on Thursday.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” the department said, adding that the United States would seek to “remain engaged … as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives and expertise.”

Source: theguardian.com