United Kingdom Prince Andrew denies knowledge of criminal behaviour by former friend Jeffrey Epstein

He said it was a “mistake and an error” to see Epstein when he left prison in 2010

Britain’s Prince Andrew has commented on his relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in prison in Manhattan last weekend.

The Duke of York had been criticised for his former friendship with Epstein, who killed himself while waiting to stand trial, charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking. He faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

Following a brief statement from Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew made his first comments on the matter in a statement on Saturday, saying he wanted to “clarify the facts” around his “former association or friendship” with the US financier.

He went on to say that it was a “mistake and an error” to see Epstein when he left prison in 2010.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” he added.

