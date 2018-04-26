University installs “cry closet” for stressd out students!

A university has installed a “cry closet” in its library for students to “take a break” from studying.

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

The University of Utah erected the closet designed by student artist Nemo Miller in time for exam season. A sign pinned to the door of the closet reads: “A safe place for stressed-out students otherwise known as The Cry Closet.”

“This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break.”

It also detailed some house rules for students using the closet, these included, knocking before entering, only one person in the closet at a time, limiting time in the closet to 10 minutes and turning off the lights when leaving the space.

