Unreleased Avicii album to be released posthumously

The late Swedish DJ’s team announced on Friday that it will be releasing the album Avicii made

The album Avicii had been working on prior to his death is reportedly now ready for release, according to website TMZ.

The late Swedish DJ’s team announced on Friday that it will be releasing the album Avicii made, but with collaborators working on the near-completed tracks using notes, emails and text messages left by Avicii in which he discussed the music he was working on, reports news.com.au.

The family did not want to keep the last music made by Avicii, who died on April 20, 2018 at the age of 28 locked away from fans.

source: nzherald.co.uk