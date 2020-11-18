Unwritten Mystery: Who & Why erected more than 7000 ancient Nuraghe Towers on an Italian island?

It seems impossible that such a large number of small fortresses would be needed for defense purposes, right?

A curious theory was published in 2002 by Italian journalist Sergio Frau, suggesting that the columns that Plato wrote about may have been in the Strait of Sicily. Consequently, according to the author of the version, the island of Sardinia could be the very legendary Atlantis.

Sardinia in the past could indeed have experienced a severe cataclysm. For example, in that period (after the Flood), when, due to the rise in the level of the World Ocean, the waters of the Atlantic poured through the so-called Isthmus of Gibraltar which previously connected Africa with Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea ceased to be an internal lake.

Naturally, this process could be catastrophic, including for Sardinia. But, regarding the location of Atlantis here, I will only smile skeptically as we’ve all heard Atlantis being mentioned for literally every geographical region on the planet.

However, we do know of the remains of other impressive ancient civilizations who, at least, have been confirmed as real. Let’s focus on the topic at hand – the enigmatic Nuraghe towers on the island of Sardinia.

What do we know of the megalithic Nuraghe Towers?

Nuraghi are fortress-tower structures, somewhat reminiscent of medieval castles, only of a smaller size. There are some similarities with the famous ancient Maltese temples. So far, more than 7000 have been found on the island of Sardinia, dated to the time of the Nuragic civilization or about 3800 years old. According to experts, there might have been more than 10,000 Nuraghi in the past.

In the past, historians considered the Nuraghe towers as shelters built to withstand enemy attacks but this theory has now been abandoned. In fact, there is no unified agreement as to why they were built. In general, there certainly was a grand reason for their creation but whatever the case may be, one question remains – why so many?

