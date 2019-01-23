UNWTO: International tourist arrivals reach 1,4 billion two years ahead of forecasts

UNWTO’s long term forecast issued in 2010 indicated the 1,4 billion mark would be reached in 2020

According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international tourist arrivals grew 6% in 2018, totaling 1,4 billion.

However, the growth of international arrivals in recent years has brought it two years ahead.

According to the Barometer, worldwide international tourist arrivals increased 6% to 1,4 billion in 2018, which is above the 3,7% growth registered in the global economy.

In relative terms, the Middle East (+10%), Africa (+7%), Asia and the Pacific and Europe (both at +6%) led growth in 2018.

However, arrivals to North and South America were below the world average of +3%.

