Up to 1002 migrants from Moria will be relocated as refugee flows rise again (videos)

The government is moving 1.002 refugees and illegal immigrants from the refugee camp of Moria to another camp in New Kavala. As it became known on Friday noon, the ministry notified the administration of the Reception and Identification Center of Moria to identify and prepare the 1,002 people for the next Tuesday, September 3, to be transported by two Navy vessels. The government is trying to ease the situation in the Moria camp, which now has 10.241 residents! This number is a historical record since the creation of the camp. As it was stated by the camp’s management, the Moria camp is now Europe’s largest refugee camp.

For his part, the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has summoned the Turkish ambassador to the foreign ministry to express Greece’s strong dissatisfaction with the increased influx of migrants from Turkey, which culminated in yesterday’s unprecedented more than 550-strong mass arrivals of migrants in Lesvos, according to diplomatic sources.