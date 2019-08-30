Up to 1002 migrants from Moria will be relocated as refugee flows rise again (videos)

The government is moving 1.002 refugees and illegal immigrants from the refugee camp of Moria to another camp in New Kavala. As it became known on Friday noon, the ministry notified the administration of the Reception and Identification Center of Moria to identify and prepare the 1,002 people for the next Tuesday, September 3, to be transported by two Navy vessels.
The government is trying to ease the situation in the Moria camp, which now has 10.241 residents! This number is a historical record since the creation of the camp. As it was stated by the camp’s management, the Moria camp is now Europe’s largest refugee camp.
At the same time, the Greek diplomatic authorities have briefed the EU on the situation, as it is a major issue of wider European interest.
At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a warning about a new Syrian refugee wave that could cause pressure. “It would be a lie to say that in Indlib the situation is as we want it to be. Around 60.000 people have died. Refugee flows have almost doubled. They come to the north of the country. We need to take action”, he said, speaking to reporters.
At the Turkish-Syrian borders in Atma, Syrian refugees started throwing rocks at Turkish border guards. According to local news agencies, one Syrian got shot dead by the Turkish soldiers.
