UPD – Coronavirus death toll reaches 55 in Greece

The 55th victim from the coronavirus was recorded in Greece, the second on Friday morning. It is a a 78-year-old patient from Xanthi. Both last victims had underlying diseases.

A 66-year-old suffering from underlying condition is the 54th confirmed death from the coronavirus in Greece. The man was being treated in the Edessa hospital, and is the second patient who has died in the from the Covid-19.

This is the second casualty recorded in the Pella area as she left her last breath on Thursday, a 78-year-old from Fustani village.

