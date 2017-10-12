US Ambassador in Greece Geoffrey Pyatt: “Greece is a pillar of stability in the region”

Geoffrey Pyatt, the Ambasssador of the United States of America in Greece, highlights the crucial role of Greece in the maintenance and promotion of stability in its wider region, underlining that the US is closely cooperating with Greece for the promotion of peace, freedom and security in the Balkans and the South-eastern Europe.

He further elaborated that tackling the economic crisis and entering a pathway of economic recovery for Greece means a safer, more stable future for the region. He concluded saying that US-Greek economic cooperation and attraction of US investments in Greece have to be supported by a stable economic environment and stable taxation policy.

Source: thegreekobserver.com