US Ambassador Pyatt visits Mount Athos (photos)

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt visited the Monastery of Vatopedi on the Holy Mount Athos during his trip there. The top US diplomat expressed his admiration over the rich history and spirituality of the Monastery, while lauding the innovative research done on its biological produce. Mr Pyatt will also visit other Monasteries during his stay in the Athos peninsula in Macedonia. The Holy Mountain of Athos is arguably the most significant centre of the Eastern Orthodox Christian faith. The mountain houses 20 monasteries.

“I had the honor of meeting Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos at Vatopedi. We had an important discussion on Orthodoxy worldwide and U.S. support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate”, he wrote in a tweet on his account.

I had the honor of meeting Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos at Vatopedi. We had an important discussion on Orthodoxy worldwide and U.S. support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate. pic.twitter.com/BvUxtMSU14 — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) April 17, 2018

He continued by tweeting: “Mt. Athos is a truly spiritual place, and I profoundly thank Abbot Ephraim for introducing me to the rich history of Vatopedi on my first stop here. I was also impressed by the Monastery’s innovative research and ideas on its organic herbal products.”