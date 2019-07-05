US applauds Britain’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker at Gibraltar

Iran condemned the detention of the tanker as an “illegal interception”

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain’s Gibraltar Thursday of a super tanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions.

“Excellent news: UK has detained the super tanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions,” Bolton tweeted.

“America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade,” he said.

