US authorities try to break into Russian Consulate residence in Seattle

US authorities have tried to break into the locked residence of the Russian consul-general in Seattle, Washington. The building was evacuated on US orders as part of the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Video from the scene showed State Department personnel in plain clothes entering the yard and attempting to break the lock on the door of the residence. The Russian flag is still flying over the building.
source: RT
The US authorities are breaking the lock at the gate of the Residence of the Russian Consulate General in #Seattle that was closed in compliance with orders given by the US government pic.twitter.com/4WChJ7vTyo
— Paulina Leonovich (@Polly_evro) April 25, 2018