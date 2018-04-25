US authorities try to break into Russian Consulate residence in Seattle

Apr, 25 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

US authorities have tried to break into the locked residence of the Russian consul-general in Seattle, Washington. The building was evacuated on US orders as part of the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Video from the scene showed State Department personnel in plain clothes entering the yard and attempting to break the lock on the door of the residence. The Russian flag is still flying over the building.

source: RT

 

