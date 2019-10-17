US bombs the Syrian Headquarters of its anti-ISIS coalition while evacuating

The compound near the Turkish border served as ‘the headquarters of the de facto Defeat-ISIS coalition in Syria’ prior to being hastily vacated

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of northeastern Syria happened so quickly that the U.S. was forced to bomb its own Syrian headquarters of the anti-ISIS coalition.

CNN reported that two U.S. Air Force F-15 jets bombed an American munitions storage bunker at an abandoned U.S. base Wednesday “to prevent the munitions and other equipment from falling into the hands of armed groups.”

“On Oct. 16, after all Coalition personnel and essential tactical equipment departed, two Coalition F-15Es successfully conducted a pre-planned precision airstrike at the Lafarge Cement Factory to destroy an ammunition cache, and reduce the facility’s military usefulness,” U.S. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS, confirmed Wednesday.

Read more HERE