US Coast Guard rescues two of four crew members trapped in capsized vessel (video)

Two crewmembers trapped inside the capsized transport ship “Golden Ray” off the Georgia coast have been rescued by the US Coast Guard.
The vessel capsized on Sunday morning right as it was leaving the port. Two more crewmembers are still inside.
Rescuers had to cut through the exposed hull. The trapped crewmembers were in the propeller room.
#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019