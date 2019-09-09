US Coast Guard rescues two of four crew members trapped in capsized vessel (video)

Rescuers had to cut through the exposed hull

Two crewmembers trapped inside the capsized transport ship “Golden Ray” off the Georgia coast have been rescued by the US Coast Guard.

The vessel capsized on Sunday morning right as it was leaving the port. Two more crewmembers are still inside.

Rescuers had to cut through the exposed hull. The trapped crewmembers were in the propeller room.