US Consulate in Thessaloniki to celebrate Greece’s 200th independence anniversary with an online exhibition

The US Consulate in Thessaloniki announced that it would celebrate Greece’s 200th independence anniversary with an online exhibition.

In celebration of Greece’s 200th anniversary of its independence next year, the Consulate is planning to create a virtual exhibit online that chronicles the history of the Consulate and the United States in Thessaloniki. In addition to historical archives in libraries and official databases which contain official documents, we also want to highlight how the Consulate has touched the lives of real people. If you have photos, letters, invitation cards, old visas that were issued by the Consulate, or any other memorabilia that you’d like to share with us, please let us know! We’d be honored. We’d also love to hear any stories from you about the Consulate. You can email us directly at usconsulate@state.gov. Many thanks and euxaristo poli!

