US Defence Secretary dubs Turkish actions in Mediterranean & Aegean Sea dangerous

The acting US Defence Secretary said he had talked with his Turkish counterpart

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan dubbed Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea as “dangerous and unprofessional”.

Responding to a question by ERT correspondent in Washington, Lena Argyri, about how he saw continued Turkish aggression in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, the US Minister said “unsafe and unprofessional acts will not deter us from conducting our operations”

He also confirmed, as the Greek journalist posted on her Twitter account that he had sent letter to his Turkish counterpart “to discuss next official steps after Turkey’s S400 decision, our offer to Turkey is competitive, I want to ensure dialogue is open and clear, I will follow up with a phone call”.