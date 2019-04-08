US President Donald Trump has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organization,” accusing the elite force of financing and promoting terrorism in the region.
“This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft,” the statement released on Monday said.
US designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group
The US accuses the elite force of financing and promoting terrorism in the region
