US drops “mother of all bombs” on ISIS in Afghanistan

U.S. forces dropped one of the biggest non-nuclear weapons in its arsenal in a large-scale strike against ISIS in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, according to Pentagon officials.

The U.S. dropped a GBU-43 bomb, nicknamed “the mother of all bombs”, on ISIS fighters and facilities in the country’s Nangarhar province, officials said.

Military officials believe it is the first time the weapon was used on the battlefield.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the GBU 43 weapon was used Wednesday around 7 p.m. local time in Afghanistan. He called the weapon “large, powerful” and accurate. The strike targeted tunnels and caves used by ISIS.