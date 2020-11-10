US election results: Attorney-General tells prosecutors to investigate Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims

These actions raise the prospect of Donald Trump using the Justice Department to challenge the outcome of the election which the POTUS claims was fraudulent

The US Attorney-General has given the go-ahead for federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities during last week’s presidential election.

William Barr’s actions raise the prospect of Donald Trump using the Justice Department to challenge the outcome of the election, which the POTUS claims was fraudulent.

It comes after Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, repeated the claims at a press conference on Monday before Fox News in yet one more move against Journalistic ethics, cut off its broadcast, telling viewers it “can’t in good countenance continue showing you this”.

