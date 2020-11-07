US elections: Biden secures 273 electoral votes

Biden wins in Pennsylvania and secures 273 electoral votes.

The winner of the American elections was Joe Biden, broadcast by major news agencies.

According to reports, Biden won Pennsylvania, which gave him 20 electoral votes, as a result of which he won the majority of the electorate.

For his part, Donald Trump announced a press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. It remains unknown what he will say, especially after the completion of the count in Pennsylvania.

What is certain is that the Republicans will not go down without a fight as they will pursue all the data and information regarding the possible fraud that took place during the counting of the postal votes.