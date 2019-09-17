US government sues Edward Snowden over his new book

The US says the whistleblower violated non-disclosure clauses by publishing his book

The US government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden, saying that his memoir ‘Permanent Record’, which was recently published violates nondisclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA.

The civil lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Snowden acted illegally by failing to send a draft of the book to the spy agencies for review before it was published.

The lawsuit also claims the whistleblower’s speeches in public fora about “intelligence-related matters” violated the agreements he had signed with the agencies.

“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” said Zachary Terwilliger, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This lawsuit will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”