US grounds entire F-35 fleet after South Carolina crash

Inspections are to be carried out on faulty fuel tubes

The US military has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets in the wake of a crash in South Carolina last month.

Inspections are to be carried out on faulty fuel tubes.

An official report questioned earlier this year whether the F-35 was ready for combat after dozens of faults were found.

The F-35 is the largest and most expensive weapons programme of its type in the world.

The plane has been sold to a number of countries, including the UK and Japan.

It was first used in combat by Israel earlier this year to carry out two strikes.

source: bbc.com