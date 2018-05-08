US hails Greece’s LNG terminal role in EU energy security

Greece intends to become the third EU importer of US LNG, Ambassador Pyatt says

The Revithoussa liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal provides Greece with flexibility for importing natural gas from multiple sources into the local market, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told a conference in Athens on May 3.

“A future terminal near Alexandroupoli would add to that resilience and is a high priority for the months ahead to complete financing and participation, hopefully including an American share. And the support that Greece has shown for the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is now well under construction, further illustrates the country’s commitment to its own energy security, as well as that of its neighbors,” Pyatt said, adding that importation of LNG, including from the United States, can also play an important role in diversification of Greece’s and Europe’s energy supply.

Pyatt said the US was pleased with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ announcement in Washington last October that Greece intends to become the third EU importer of US LNG.

The arrival of US LNG to Poland, Lithuania, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece reflects a tectonic shift towards the US that is occurring in global gas markets, according to Pyatt.

Source: neweurope