US House passes bill suspending arms delivery to Turkey

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the annual defence spending bill for fiscal 2019, which among other things includes an amendment suspending delivery of arms to Turkey until the US Pentagon writes up and presents a special report on the US-Turkish relations. The bill also seeks better defence relationship with India and greater American commitment in the Indo-Pacific region in view of the challenge being posed by China.

The National defence Authorization Bill or NDAA-2019, was passed by the House of Representatives by 351-66 votes. It now needs to be passed by the Senate, before it can be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign it into law.