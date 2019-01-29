US Intelligence warns ISIS has thousands of fighters

The assessment contradicts Trump who said the group has been defeated

Despite repeated claims by the Trump administration that ISIS has been defeated, US intelligence assesses that the terror group “very likely will continue to pursue external attacks from Iraq and Syria against regional and Western adversaries, including the United States.”

The Worldwide Threat Assessment, released by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Tuesday, also states that with the recent loss of territory, “ISIS will seek to exploit Sunni grievances, societal instability, and stretched security forces to regain territory in Iraq and Syria in the long term.”

Coats told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that ISIS “has returned to its guerrilla warfare roots while continuing to plot attacks and direct its supporters worldwide.”

He warned that the Islamic State had eight branches still in operation and more than ten networks around the world.

source: cnn