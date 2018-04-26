US launces intercontinental missile (video)

Test was an unarmed Minuteman III missile from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base to an undisclosed location in the Pacific Ocean

The U.S. Air Force launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile of the year Wednesday in a successful test of the weapons system.

The launch, which began at 5:26 a.m. PDT, sent an unarmed Minuteman III missile from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base to an undisclosed location in the Pacific Ocean.

The Air Force says the test – the first since last August after a February launch was postponed – was aimed at verifying the readiness, effectiveness and accuracy of the system.

The launch follows the announcement from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month that Pyongyang would suspend its nuclear and missile tests.

source: infowars.com