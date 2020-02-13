US Navy seizes Iranian weapons, missiles in Arabian Sea

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Thursday afternoon that the USS Normandy (CG60) boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday and seized a “large cache” of Iranian-made weapons.
“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” read the February 13 CENTCOM release. “Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels, as well as other munitions and advanced weapons parts.”
