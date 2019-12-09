US News & World Report: Athens among 20 best honeymoon destinations for 2020

The Greek capital of Athens is among the 20 best honeymoon destinations for 2020, according to U.S. News recently released its 2020 Best Honeymoon Destinations Rankings.

Two Greek islands are also among the top-20 wedding tourism destinations in the world for 2020.

The iconic Greek island of Santorini ranked 8th while Corfu island ranked 20th.

Santorini also ranked ninth-best among seaside destinations for wedding tourism in the world, while Corfu was elected as the cheapest such destination for 2020.

Among the most economical destinations for wedding trips in the world, Crete ranked 9th and Athens ranked 11th.

Among Best European wedding destinations for 2020, Santorini ranked 4th, Corfu ranked 9th, Crete 11th and Mykonos 13th.

This year, the U.S. News & World Report decided to break down their rankings into six different categories based on user votes, expert opinions, privacy and location reputation, and couple-friendly activities. More than 700 destinations were evaluated.

Source: tornos