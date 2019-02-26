US preparing to invade Venezuela: Russian Security Council

Patrushev said the US was showing “sarcasm” by providing humanitarian aid while preparing to invade at the same time

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the United States was preparing a military invasion in Venezuela. He said it (US) showed “sarcasm and arrogance towards the Venezuelan people” while it imposes humanitarian aid that will be rejected.

At the same time, “The Pentagon is strengthening the grouping of troops in the region in order to engage them in the operation to remove the legally elected incumbent President Maduro from power,” Nikolai Patrushev said.

Venezuela refused to accept humanitarian aid imposed on it by the United States because it understands that Washington is preparing to overthrow democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro, Nikolai Patrushev added.

source: sputniknews.com