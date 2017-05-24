US President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis (videos)

US President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of his overseas trip, Wednesday.

He arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.

Mr Trump will later meet Italy’s president and prime minister.

He will then fly to Brussels for a Nato summit.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were part of the entourage, which also included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser HR McMaster.

The two men spoke privately for about 20 minutes before joining the rest of the entourage and posing for photographs.

Later, Mr Trump will hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

