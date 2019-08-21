US President Trump cancels visit to Denmark over Greenland controversy

The cancellation of the state visit was confirmed by the White House

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a state visit to Denmark after the nation’s prime minister said Greenland was not for sale to the US.

Trump was scheduled to arrive in the Nordic country on 2 September, after the invitation of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Last week the US President said the his country was interested in buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

His remarks led to a barrage of critical comments by Danish politicians, with PM Mette Frederiksen describing the suggestion as “absurd” and said she hoped Mr Trump was not being serious.

Mr Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday that his planned visit would no longer go ahead because Ms Frederiksen had “no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland”.

The cancellation was confirmed by a White House spokesman.

The Danish royal house also confirmed it had been informed of the cancellation.