US President Trump condemned terrorist attack in New Zealand

President Donald Trump and the White House on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks at New Zealand mosques and said the U.S. will extend any support necessary.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured,” Trump tweeted. “The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders sent out a separate statement saying “we stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate.”