US President Trump donates 100% of salary for Public Health

Donald Trump has donated his second-quarter 2019 salary to the office of the Surgeon General, according to the White House. The money donated by the President will be most likely be used to fund an upcoming health advisory addressing the opioid epidemic and the usage of e-cigarettes, as per a report by Fox News. Trump, who had vowed to donate all of his salaries when he came into power, is making his third salary donation to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The President recognizes the important mission of the Surgeon General to protect and improve the health of all Americans, including helping to tackle the opioid epidemic and raise awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette usage among teenagers and children,” said the White House in a statement.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Trump had promised that he wouldn’t accept his $400,000 annual Presidential salary if he were to be elected. Since the law states that the President must be paid, Trump has been donating his salary after receiving it after every quarter. Trump has donated his salary to various departments of the federal government over his term.

