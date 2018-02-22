US President Trump endorses plan to arm teachers with concealed guns

US President Donald Trump has said arming teachers could prevent school shootings like that which left 17 people dead last week in Florida.

A staff member with a gun could end an attack “very quickly”, he said.

Mr Trump floated the proposal as emotional survivors of the 14 February massacre implored him to make sure something similar does not occur again.

The Republican president also backed calls for improved background checks on gun buyers.

Other survivors meanwhile lobbied Florida lawmakers on gun control.

“We’ll be very strong on background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health of somebody,” Mr Trump told the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during Wednesday’s televised event at the White House.

“It’s not going to be talk like it’s been in the past,” he added.

The US president also endorsed a proposal long championed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful gun lobby group.

He pledged to look “very strongly” at calls for educators to be armed with guns.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms,” he said, “they could very well end the attack very quickly.”

“Where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them,” he said, while acknowledging the plan was controversial, “they would go for special training and they would be there, and you would no longer have a gun-free zone.

“A gun-free zone, to a maniac, because they are all cowards, a gun-free zone is, ‘let’s go in and let’s attack.'”

