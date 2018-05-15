US President Trump tweets on Melania’s kindey operation

The White House has announced that first lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a kidney condition.

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday afternoon that he was headed to visit her at the hospital in Bethesda, Md., but said nothing when reporters shouted questions as he left the White House.

Trump tweeted that his wife “is in good spirits. Thank you to all the well-wishers!”

Mrs. Trump, 48, had what is being called an “embolization procedure” to treat what the White House said is a “benign kidney condition,” according to a release from the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the White House said.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” the White House said.

source: abcnews.go.com