US President Trump’s proclamation on Greek Independence Day

The long-standing relationship of Greece and the United States was underlined in US President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Greek Independence Day, issued on Wednesday, subtitled “A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy, 2020”.

In it, President Trump made particular note of the United States-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement Annex of October 2019, paving the way for closer collaboration on national security issues, and expressed gratitude for Greece’s commitment to US naval presence at Souda Bay, on Crete.

He also noted the Future Leaders Exchange Program established to develop educational, cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries. “Throughout our histories, both of our nations have prioritized interactions between our peoples, which are at the core of our cherished relationship and alliance,” the American leader said.

In a separate statement, US State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo also referred to the cooperation agreement, and noted the progress across Greek-American relations, which are stronger and more important than ever.

Source: amna