US recalls “non-essential” diplomats from Venezuela, but vows to keep embassy open

The State Department has also warned US citizens in Venezuela that they should “strongly consider” leaving the country

The US has ordered all “non-essential” diplomats and embassy staff to leave Venezuela “for security reasons” after Nicolas Maduro cut diplomatic ties with Washington over its recognition of an opposition leader as president.

The State Department has also warned US citizens in Venezuela that they should “strongly consider” leaving the country, after Maduro said the US should pull their staff out of Caracas “if they had any sense”.

The Trump administration initially rejected Maduro’s ultimatum, claiming he lacks the authority to make such a decision after the US recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting head of state. Guaido, head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself the rightful president and swore himself in on Wednesday, in a move which was immediately supported by Washington and its allies.

Source: rt