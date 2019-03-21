US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Jerusalem’s Western Wall for the first time (video)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kicked off his visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The visit marks the first time that Washington’s top diplomat visits Jerusalem’s contested Old City accompanied by a senior Israeli official, in what could be seen as a tacit recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish holy site.

Pompeo and Netanyahu are due to tour the Wall and the adjacent tunnels, which are located underneath the Old City’s Muslim Quarter. At a visitors center, the two men are expected to view a virtual reality recreation of the Jewish temple that once stood on the Temple Mount.

source: timesofisrael.com