US Senate & House approve spending & border security bill to avert gov’t shutdown

Both houses of the US Congress have passed a spending and border security bill, dodging a new government shutdown. Lacking the funds for President Trump’s border wall, the bill opens the door to him declaring a national emergency.

Passed by both the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House, the bill now moves to the White House. While Trump is expected to sign it, the president has made it clear he will declare a national emergency to get the funding for his wall. The bill provides just $1.375 for fencing at the US-Mexico border, a far cry from the $5.7 billion Trump requested.

Read more HERE