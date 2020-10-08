US Senators Lankford & Van Hollen sent letter to Pompeo regarding the Turkish S-400 activation (Doc)

US Senators James Lankford (R-Okl.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the activation of the Russian S-400 anti-ballistic missile system by Turkey.

As Senator Lankford wrote on his Twitter account, “Reports of Turkey activating the radars of its Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system is alarming, which is why sanctions for their initial purchase need to be implemented. President Erdogan continues to be emboldened by our delays on these sanctions and the supply chain transition”.