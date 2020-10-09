US Senators Menendez and Van Hollen send letter to Trump urging him to make Erdogan reverse Varosha decision

The two Senators said the US must lead the initiative for the UN resolutions to be implemented

Democratic senators Bob Menendez and Van Hollen are calling for the intervention of US President Donald Trump on the issue of Varosha in Cyprus. In a letter to the White House, the two US senators are urging the president to contact Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly to seek a reversal of the decision to open Varosha beach on Turkish-occupied Cyprus.

“The United States must lead the UN initiatives to implement the resolutions on Varohas, including Resolution 550 of 1984 calling for the transfer of control of the city to the UN and 789 of 1992,” the letter said.

