US Special Envoy for Middle East to resign after Israeli-Palestinian Peace plan unveiled

The Trump administration announced last month that its Middle East peace plan, dubbed “the Deal of the Century”, will not be released until after the Israeli elections scheduled for September.

US Special Envoy for Middle East Jason Greenblatt plans to resign after the much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan is made public, Reuters reported, citing unnamed officals as saying.

According to the insiders, Greenblatt wants to return to his family – his wife and six children – who stayed at their home in New Jersey. His initial plan was to stay only two years when he began working at the Trump White House in early 2017, reports say.

