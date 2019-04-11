US to deploy anti-ballistic missile system to Romania

The United States is set to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile battery to Romania this summer in support of NATO, European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement. The move comes despite Moscow expressing its strong opposition.

“At the request of NATO, the Secretary of Defense will deploy a US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Romania this summer in support of NATO Ballistic Missile Defense”, the release said.

The THAAD will remain operational in Romania, as the country performs regular updates and maintenance on its Aegis Ashore ballistic missile system, EUCOM said.

THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defence system that intercepts ballistic missiles during their late mid-course or final stage flight both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

source: sputniknews.com