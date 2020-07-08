USA officially leaves WHO amid Trump’s accusations for the management of the pandemic

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 8, 2020

US Senator Robert Menendez: “This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone”

Related Stories

The United States has formally withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) following an order from President Donald Trump.

The US president openly accuses the World Health Organization of mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, US Senator Robert Menendez said today.

See Also:

Turkey takes fake news to next level – Calls on European Parliament to investigate “deaths” of refugee by Greek forces in Evros

Tags With: