USA officially leaves WHO amid Trump’s accusations for the management of the pandemic

The United States has formally withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) following an order from President Donald Trump.
The US president openly accuses the World Health Organization of mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, US Senator Robert Menendez said today.
Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.
To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020
