Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured (videos-photos) (Upd.2)

The dramatic developments led the security forces to order the evacuation of the Capitol by the deputies, who were given gas-masks for precaution

UPDATE: According to reports, a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest inside the Capitol.

She was brought outside in blood.

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump.

Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in.

Pro-Republican protesters broke through security barricades around the Capitol, climbing the construction site for Biden’s inauguration, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rejected Donald Trump’s urging not to ratify the election of Joe Biden, has fled for security reasons, according to US media.

Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter urging his fans to stay calm. “Support the police and law enforcement in the Capitol. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm!”.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Following these incidents, the mayor of Washington imposed a curfew from 18.00′ local time, according to a relevant announcement.

JUST IN – Protesters have stormed the U.S Capitol, climbing floors inside.pic.twitter.com/FltlSTeCl4 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

They’ve stormed the steps. Hundreds are climbing over each other to get to the to. This is what the Capitol looks like now. pic.twitter.com/F0oBLuDR7I — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate began earlier this week the processing of the results of the College of Electors.