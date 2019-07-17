USAF warns people to stay away from AREA 51 after viral Facebook joke to storm the base & “see them aliens”!

The truth might actually be out there…

The US Air Force is issuing a warning after Facebook jokesters encouraged people to band together to storm Nevada’s secretive Area 51 in search of aliens.

“The United States Air Force is aware of the Facebook post,” Air Force spokesman Maj. Ethan Stroker told INSIDER via email.

“The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft. As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures, but any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous,” he added.

The Air Force’s statement is meant to deter the more than 1 million Facebook users who have responded to an event about storming Area 51 on September 20.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the Facebook post says, joking that interested parties can “run faster than their bullets.”

Read more HERE