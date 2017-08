The fastest man alive, Jamaican super star sprinter Usain Bolt is in Mykonos enjoying his vacations. The famous athlete celebrated his 31st birthday and by the video he posted on his Instagram profile he appears to have had a blast. Bolt is being doused in champagne by friends captioning the video, which received over 1.5 million views and nearly 6 thousand comments, “What time to be alive”.

What time to be alive @ghmumm shower ⚡️#BirthdayVibe #blessed ##GiveThanks A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:15am PDT