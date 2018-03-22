Usain Bolt to try out at Borussia Dortmund on Friday!

After calling time on his athletics career, Usain Bolt will give playing football a serious try out when he joins the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Bolt, who has always been keen to play football is set for a trial with the German giants.

The Jamaican superstar retired from athletics in August 2017 at the IAAF World Championships in London with eight Olympic Gold medals and 11 World Championship titles to his name.

The former sprinter is admittedly a massive fan of Manchester United and has trained with the South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns in January. Bolt, who has previously claimed that he has the skills to become a Premier League footballer.