USNS Carson City Navy ship arrives in Volos

It arrived a little after 2 in the afternoon

USNS Carson City (T-EPF-7), a US Navy expeditionary Fast Transport ship arrived at the port of Volos shortly after two o’clock on Sunday.

USNS Carson City belongs to the force of the Military Sealift Command-operated ships, which controls the Navy’s supply and military vessels.

It was built in 2015 and put into service in June 2016. It has a length of 103 and a width of 29 meters, a top speed of 43 knots and 41 crew, and it can carry 312 soldiers, tanks and even helicopters.

Carson City has been operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations for two years and is based out of Rota, Spain.